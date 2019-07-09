UrduPoint.com
84 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:13 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 84 power pilferers from various parts of the district, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 84 power pilferers from various parts of the district, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday.

Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 115,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them on the charge of tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters,meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

