84 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 84 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a single day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 268,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.9 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against nine pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources said.