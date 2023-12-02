84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 84 more power pilferers in a day during the ongoing operation across the region on Saturday.

The task force teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 41 power pilferers and caught two power pilferers with red handed while staling electricity.

Over Rs 7.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and Rs 1.5 million was recovered from the imposed fine and deposited into national exchequer.

