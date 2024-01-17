Open Menu

84 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 84 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 84 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Wednesday.

The task force teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 36 power pilferers and caught two power pilferer with red handed.

Over 3.8 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

