84 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 07:14 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 84 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Wednesday.
The task force teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 36 power pilferers and caught two power pilferer with red handed.
