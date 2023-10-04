Open Menu

84 Robbers Of 29 Gangs Arrested In September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:35 PM

84 robbers of 29 gangs arrested in September

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The District police arrested 84 accused of 29 gangs and recovered stolen valuables worth more than 40 million during the last month of September.

On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, Sialkot police arrested 84 accused of 29 dacoit gangs involved in more than 375 incidents of robbery, dacoity and theft during the crackdown against the criminal elements.

During interrogation, 68 motorcycles, 42 cattle, 30 mobile phones, rickshaws, laptops, gold ornaments, cash and illegal weapons were recovered from their possessions.

