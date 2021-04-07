UrduPoint.com
84 Shopkeepers Arrested In Pre-Ramazan Crackdown On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:29 PM

District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 84 shopkeepers including milkmen and bakers during a pre-Ramazan crackdown profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 84 shopkeepers including milkmen and bakers during a pre-Ramazan crackdown profiteers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration have launched crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and violators of the official price list to provide cheap and quality edibles to people.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited areas within the areas of respective jurisdiction and collectively arrested 84 shopkeepers others for overcharging, selling of under-weight roti and lack of official price list.

