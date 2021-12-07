84 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

UrduPoint.com

The price control magistrates Tuesday imposed fine of Rs 113,000 on 84 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates Tuesday imposed fine of Rs 113,000 on 84 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 113,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

