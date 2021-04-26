UrduPoint.com
84 Shops Sealed. 28 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Corona SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday sealed 84 shops and arrested 28 shopkeepers over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) while 114 other shopkeepers included butchers, milkmen and others were arrested over profiteering.

The officers of district administration along with the personnel of Pakistan Army and Police are visiting various bazaars to inspect the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs and control the spread of pandemic.

At the same time, officers of district administration are also keeping vigilance over profiteers and ensuring the implementation of the official price list within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

During crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs, joint teams sealed 84 shops and arrested 28 shopkeepers over violation of the officially announced SOPs. Similarly, 96 individuals were also arrested over roaming in bazaars without wearing safety masks.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has urged upon the trading community for charging consumers on the basis of the official price list, avoiding of hoarding and adulteration.

He further appealed both the trading community and general public to avoid making crowd and use of safety masks. Otherwise, legal action would be initiated against them.

