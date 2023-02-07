UrduPoint.com

84 Suspended Police Officials Reinstated By RPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

84 suspended police officials reinstated by RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (Retd.) Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry here on Tuesday reinstated 84 police officials suspended in the last 60 days across the division.

As per orders of the regional police officer, 84 suspended police officials including 63 from Multan district, 11 from Khanewal, eight from Lodhran and two officials from Vehari district have been reinstated.

The RPO Muhammad said in a statement that reinstatement of the suspended officials was "conditional with a warning of no more negligence in the future". He said that the basic purpose of reinstatement orders was to overcome the shortage of officials to boost the performance of the department.

He added that all officials had been directed to continue their duties with honesty otherwise strict action would be taken against them under zero tolerance policy.

