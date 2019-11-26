UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

840 Acres Land Recovered From Land Grabbers During One Year In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:22 PM

840 acres land recovered from land grabbers during one year in Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recovered 840 acres of land in Islamabad from the land grabbers during the period September, 2018 to September, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recovered 840 acres of land in Islamabad from the land grabbers during the period September, 2018 to September, 2019.

The official source in the Ministry of Interior told APP that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to launch crackdown against those involved in illegal occupation of people's lands in Islamabad and its suburbs.

Following directions of prime minister, he said that massive operation was launched against land grabbers and a total of 840 acres of land had been recovered from the land grabbers from September, 2018 to September, 2019. He said that efforts were still underway for strict action against those involved in land grabbing activities in the Federal capital.

He said that land was retrieved from land grabbers on Kashmir Highway, Sector G-12, Nullah Korang, GT Road Tarnol, Bahria Enclave - Kuri Road, Botanical Garden, Sector E-12, Quaid-i-Azam University land, Blue Area, Mauve Area, Margalla Road and near King Hammad Medical University Malpur.

The land grabbers were being dealt strictly in accordance with provision contained in CDA Ordinance-1960 and other applicable laws besides registration of FIRs in concerned police station, the source said.

He said that Rs1.740 million had been collected on account of fine from these land grabbers while the retrieved land will be utilized as per actual master plan of Islamabad.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Station Fine Road September 2018 2019 Capital Development Authority From Million

Recent Stories

Duque to meet with Colombia protest leaders

1 minute ago

Six dead, 150 injured as powerful earthquake rocks ..

1 minute ago

Turkey detains French women allegedly linked to Da ..

1 minute ago

Scholars discussion forum set up at AIOUs library

1 minute ago

52 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) linked t ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea, China, Japan to Hold Next Round of Talks ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.