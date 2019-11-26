840 acres land recovered from land grabbers during one year in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recovered 840 acres of land in Islamabad from the land grabbers during the period September, 2018 to September, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recovered 840 acres of land in Islamabad from the land grabbers during the period September, 2018 to September, 2019.

The official source in the Ministry of Interior told APP that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to launch crackdown against those involved in illegal occupation of people's lands in Islamabad and its suburbs.

Following directions of prime minister, he said that massive operation was launched against land grabbers and a total of 840 acres of land had been recovered from the land grabbers from September, 2018 to September, 2019. He said that efforts were still underway for strict action against those involved in land grabbing activities in the Federal capital.

He said that land was retrieved from land grabbers on Kashmir Highway, Sector G-12, Nullah Korang, GT Road Tarnol, Bahria Enclave - Kuri Road, Botanical Garden, Sector E-12, Quaid-i-Azam University land, Blue Area, Mauve Area, Margalla Road and near King Hammad Medical University Malpur.

The land grabbers were being dealt strictly in accordance with provision contained in CDA Ordinance-1960 and other applicable laws besides registration of FIRs in concerned police station, the source said.

He said that Rs1.740 million had been collected on account of fine from these land grabbers while the retrieved land will be utilized as per actual master plan of Islamabad.