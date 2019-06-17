UrduPoint.com
840 Kg Polythene Bags Confiscated

Mon 17th June 2019

840 Kg polythene bags confiscated

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration here on Monday confiscated 800 kilograms of polythene bags from various markets issuing warning to shopkeepers for violating the orders.

The raids were conducted in Main Bazaar, Political Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar and Shehbaz Gul Market by a team led by Assistant Commissioner, Furqan Ashraf.

The action was taken under the directives of Deputy Commissioner to stop use of polythene bags that has reportedly linked to different environmental and health related issues.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Tahir Ali seized 40 kilograms of polythene bags found in possession of shopkeepers in different areas of Kohat and adjacent localities.

