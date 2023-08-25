(@FahadShabbir)

A total of 84,000 5G base stations have been built up in Shanxi, a major coal-producing province in North China, according to a digital economy development summit held in the provincial capital, Taiyuan city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A total of 84,000 5G base stations have been built up in Shanxi, a major coal-producing province in North China, according to a digital economy development summit held in the provincial capital, Taiyuan city.

The 5G coverage in administrative villages in Shanxi is expected to reach 75 percent by the end of the year.

By the end of 2022, Shanxi had 67,000 5G base stations.

This year, Shanxi will build 25,000 new 5G base stations, bringing the total number of 5G base stations in the province to 92,100, China Daily reported.

China has sped up its efforts to develop 5G technologies and networks. By 2025, China aims to achieve 5G network coverage in all cities and towns, as well as most villages, according to a development plan on digital infrastructure issued by the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.