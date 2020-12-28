UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

84,000 Deserving Persons Benefit From Ehsas Kafalat Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

84,000 deserving persons benefit from Ehsas Kafalat Program

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) -:The district administration has distributed more than one billion rupees among 84,000 deserving persons of the district under Ehsas Kafalat Program.

According to district administration, a total of 106,000 deserving persons of the district would be given financial assistance under Ehsas Kafalat Program and so far 84,000 have benefited.

"The daily operation continued through 27 counters of 15 Ehsas Kafalat Centre across the district', said the sources.

The official sources confirmed that 25,000 deserving people from tehsil City, 21,000 from Saddar, 18,000 from Jalalpur Pirwala and 19,000 from Shujabad were given financial assistance under the program. The cash was being distributed among deserving people on daily basis, sources added.

Related Topics

Jalalpur Pirwala Saddar Shujabad From Billion

Recent Stories

DLD launches &#039;Initial Inquiry&#039; initiativ ..

1 minute ago

The 12th Mir Punjabi Mela held at Punjab Arts Coun ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,027 new COVID-19 cases, 1,253 reco ..

46 minutes ago

&#039;20by2020&#039; improves lives of thousands o ..

46 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz's pictures everywhere with glass of s ..

51 minutes ago

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.