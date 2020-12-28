84,000 deserving persons benefit from Ehsas Kafalat Program

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) -:The district administration has distributed more than one billion rupees among 84,000 deserving persons of the district under Ehsas Kafalat Program.

According to district administration, a total of 106,000 deserving persons of the district would be given financial assistance under Ehsas Kafalat Program and so far 84,000 have benefited.

"The daily operation continued through 27 counters of 15 Ehsas Kafalat Centre across the district', said the sources.

The official sources confirmed that 25,000 deserving people from tehsil City, 21,000 from Saddar, 18,000 from Jalalpur Pirwala and 19,000 from Shujabad were given financial assistance under the program. The cash was being distributed among deserving people on daily basis, sources added.