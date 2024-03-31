Open Menu

841 Profiteers Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM

841 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates fined 841 shopkeepers during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates conducted 11,404 inspections in different markets and bazaars and found 327 shopkeepers involved in profiteering whereas 514 other shopkeepers failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.563,500 on profiteers in addition to arresting 47 shopkeepers, sealing 2 shops and getting cases registered on sheer violation of the price control mechanism, he added.

