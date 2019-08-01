8,416 Pakistanis imprisoned foreign countries: National Assembly told

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 8,416 Pakistanis were imprisoned/detained in European and Arab countries in various crimes, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi told National Assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to the question of Sheikh Fayyaz uddin, he said a large number of Pakistani prisoners were implicated in heinous and petty crimes.

Consular visits were being undertaken by Pakistani Missions to meet Pakistani prisoners/detainees regularly.

He said Legal assistance, as permissible under the rules, was being provided. The Pakistan Community Welfare and education Fund (PCW&EF), administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was being utilized to extend legal assistance including payment of lawyers' fees, fines and cost of repatriation to destitute Pakistani prisoners.

Approximately 9.6 million Pakistanis were residing and working abroad. Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working on enhancing consular facilities in all missions.

A total of 36,514 prisoners were released from European and Arab countries during last five years, upon completion of term, payment of fine etc.

Saudi Government has recently furnished a list of 579 Pakistani prisoners (400 and 179 detained in Saudi jails) who were supposedly released till date on this account.

The UAE Government also released 16,987 Pakistani prisoners from 2016 to 2019.