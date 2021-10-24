UrduPoint.com

843 Indoor, 124 Outdoor Teams Working In Sialkot To Eradicate Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :An emergency response committee meeting was informed on Sunday that 843 indoor and 124 outdoor teams were working in the district for eradication of dengue larvae on emergency basis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal chaired the meeting at DC Office. He urged the health department authorities to create awareness among people for prevention of dengue.

He said that dengue is a community disease. To eradicate it, the environment must be kept clean and dry and dengue hotspots must be monitored.

Briefing the meeting, Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam said the number of confirmed dengue cases in the Sialkot district was 35 so far who were being provided the best medical treatment. So far not a single case of dengue had been reported in Sialkot city, he added.

The health CEO said that 2,273 Android mobiles were working across the district in connection with the ongoing campaign against dengue.

The meeting was also attended by officers of various departments including DHO Dr Waseem Mirza.

