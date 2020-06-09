UrduPoint.com
8446 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Quarantine Facilities

Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Around 8446 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 2715 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 1261 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,results of 672 people were awaited while 5263 were declared negative.

"Presently 372 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district including 171 belonged to Rawal Town,80 Potahar town,60 Rawalpindi cantt,19 Gujar khan,30 Taxila,11 Kotli Sattian and 1 Kalar syedan,"he said.

The DPR said that 969 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 112 were died in the district, adding 82 more patients were reported at district centers during last 24 years.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that disinfection was carried out at 219 different places of the district today especially where suspected cases were reported.

