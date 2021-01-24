846 candidates appear in KU Evening admission entry test

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 846 candidates appeared in the entry test held on Sunday for the bachelor's program in the Departments of Computer Science and Applied Physics of the University of Karachi.

In-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar informed that the University of Karachi received 1021 forms for the entry test based Bachelors Program Admissions 2021 and 846 candidates appeared in the test.

She mentioned that 34 examination rooms of the Department of Computer Science and the Department of Economics were used to conduct the test.

She said that the test was started at 11:00 am and concluded at 12:20 pm while the initial list of the successful candidates would be uploaded within 24 hours.

Dr Saima mentioned that the final list of the successful candidates would be available on the official web portal www.uokadmission.edu.pk on January 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements provided at the examination centers and waiting areas. He also appreciated that students, parents, and others completely follow the standard operating procedures defined by the Federal and provincial governments to prevent further spread of the Covid-19.

On this occasion, he announced that from next year, the University of Karachi would also upload the answer's script of candidates as well as answers-key on the web portal so that every aspiring applicant could get their result on the same day.

He also appreciated the presence of facemasks, hand sanitizers, and thermal guns at each examination centers.

The watch and ward and Directorate of Admissions staff were present to guide the candidates and guardians regarding locations of the examination center while terminal buses were also available at all gates to facilitate the students and parents.

He visited waiting areas set up for parents and guardians as well as various examination rooms along with the Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Director Evening Program Professor Dr Nabeel Zubairi Dr Saima Akhtar, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr Nusrat Idress, Deputy Director Finance Omar Zubairi, Students' Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, Advisor Campus Security Affairs Dr Muhammad Moiz Khan, in-charge Transport Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Senior Medical Officer Dr Syed Abild Hasan, the Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain and others.

Earlier, Dr Saima Akhtar shared that the KU has conducted the entry test through its own recently established assessment and testing service, which has been established with the approval of the varsity's Academic Council.

She said that this Testing Service has been designed to facilitate public and private sectors and would conduct written tests for admission and employment purposes.

She further said that the waiting areas for parents were also established nearby the examination centers while ambulances were also present during the entry test.