846 Shopping Malls, Schools Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:55 PM

846 shopping malls, schools sealed

The district administration sealed 846 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools over violation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs and the lockdown rules during the past 17 days in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 846 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools over violation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs and the lockdown rules during the past 17 days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in letter and spirit in district. He said that during the past 17 days, the administration sealed 56 private schools, 565 shopping malls/ plazas, 188 restaurants and 37 marriage halls.

More Stories From Pakistan

