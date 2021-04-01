846 shopping malls, schools sealed

The district administration sealed 846 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools over violation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs and the lockdown rules during the past 17 days in the district

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in letter and spirit in district. He said that during the past 17 days, the administration sealed 56 private schools, 565 shopping malls/ plazas, 188 restaurants and 37 marriage halls.