846 Sikh Pilgrims From India Arrive For Jor Mela Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) About 846 Sikh pilgrims from India, led by Sardar Gurubachan Singh, crossed into Pakistan on Saturday via the Wagah Border to participate in Jor Mela commemorations of Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s death anniversary.
The group received a warm welcome with bouquets from Punjab Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC). The pilgrims expressed joy upon their arrival, with party leader Sardar Gurubachan Singh noting a profound sense of belonging and warmth in Pakistan, the land of their Guru. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora assured the media of comprehensive hospitality arrangements by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, covering accommodation, security, medical, and travel needs for pilgrims from India and globally.
The group was transported in VIP buses under tight security to Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal to perform religious rites. PSGPC members Sardar Mampal Singh, Satwant Singh, and Satwant Kaur, alongside ASO Asim Chaudhry and other board officers, joined in welcoming the pilgrims at the border.
The pilgrims will follow a detailed schedule, including visits to Nankana Sahib on June 10, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad on June 11, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Narowal on June 12, and Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Eminabad on June 14, before arriving in Lahore.
The main ceremony for Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s death anniversary will take place on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, with attendance from local and international Sikh leaders. The pilgrims will return to India on June 17, concluding their sacred journey.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 arrested with drugs, arms12 seconds ago
-
FESCO e-court on 10th10 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar calls for immediate ceasefire, unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza20 minutes ago
-
PBA condemns attack on Ali Zaman Advocate20 minutes ago
-
Study suggests ‘xylitol’ may cause strokes and heart attacks20 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders comprehensive security plan before Muharram30 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari invites Chinese company to setup solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan30 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against private security companies over handing over arms to new guards30 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice30 minutes ago
-
Ample funding for research essential for sustainable cotton growth: Dr Yusuf30 minutes ago
-
Earthquake shakes Swat and surrounding Areas.30 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in children's ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital30 minutes ago