8.460 Kgs Hashish seized, 3 POs arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eight accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapon from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 )

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams have conducted raids at different places and arrested five drug pushers recovering over 8.

260 kilograms Hashish and 200 grams Heroin from them.

The drug pushers include Zafarullah, Qatab Din, Mumtaz alias Tazi, Shahid Imran and Naveed.

Police have also arrested three proclaimed offenders including Abid Zaheer, Adnan and Sajjah Hussain and recovered 3 Pistols 30 Bore along with bullets from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.