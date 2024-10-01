847 Students Graduated From RWU
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The first convocation of Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) was held on Tuesday in which 847 graduating students were awarded with degrees in faculties of Sciences and Humanities & Social Sciences. Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan being Chancellor of the university was the chief guest at the convocation who awarded the medals and merit certificates among the top position holders for their outstanding academic performance.
10 female students were awarded with gold medals, 09 female students were awarded with silver medals and 13 students were awarded with merit certificates for securing the third and fourth positions. 26 students were also decorated with the Roll of Honour.
The gold medalists from various BS programs include Ayesha Shaheen BS Botany, Arooba Aurangzeb Mughal BS Chemistry, Mehreen Naz BS Computer Science, Hafiza Ayesha Nadeem BS IT, Halima Khatun BS Mathematics, Esha Rabab BS Zoology, Sahrish Batul BS English, Iqrat Tahir BS Media and Communication Studies, Komal Altaf BS Political Science and Anaba Khan BD Psychology.
Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad and the Vice Chancellor RWU Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal congratulated the graduating students while addressing the convocation.
The graduating students while sharing their views on the occasion gave credit for their success to their parents and the teachers.
Besides the graduating students, the stunning convocation was attended by a large number of parents, faculty members and media representatives.
Recent Stories
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N put country on right track: Minister2 seconds ago
-
HQM seeks commissioner’s intervention to end strike5 seconds ago
-
ACS Rabbani for preservation of city's historical sites, cultural heritage10 minutes ago
-
Annular solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan: PMD10 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt implements steps to combat extremism, radicalisation: CM Murad10 minutes ago
-
Alumni executive forum holds inaugural meeting at UoS10 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh10 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker urges Muslim Ummah to unite, promote Islam's true message globally10 minutes ago
-
Ten arrested, weapons recovered20 minutes ago
-
Special counter establishes for license of rickshaw drivers20 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance urges govt to fix Tax Tracking System30 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates commitment to enhance life, healthcare quality of senior citizens30 minutes ago