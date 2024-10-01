847 students graduated from RWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The first convocation of Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) was held on Tuesday in which 847 graduating students were awarded with degrees in faculties of Sciences and Humanities & Social Sciences. Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan being Chancellor of the university was the chief guest at the convocation who awarded the medals and merit certificates among the top position holders for their outstanding academic performance.

10 female students were awarded with gold medals, 09 female students were awarded with silver medals and 13 students were awarded with merit certificates for securing the third and fourth positions. 26 students were also decorated with the Roll of Honour.

The gold medalists from various BS programs include Ayesha Shaheen BS Botany, Arooba Aurangzeb Mughal BS Chemistry, Mehreen Naz BS Computer Science, Hafiza Ayesha Nadeem BS IT, Halima Khatun BS Mathematics, Esha Rabab BS Zoology, Sahrish Batul BS English, Iqrat Tahir BS Media and Communication Studies, Komal Altaf BS Political Science and Anaba Khan BD Psychology.

Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad and the Vice Chancellor RWU Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal congratulated the graduating students while addressing the convocation.

The graduating students while sharing their views on the occasion gave credit for their success to their parents and the teachers.

Besides the graduating students, the stunning convocation was attended by a large number of parents, faculty members and media representatives.