84th Death Anniversary Of Dr Allama Iqbal Observed In KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 21, 2022 | 05:06 PM

84th death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Like others parts of the country, the 84th death anniversary of the great poet philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed with immense respect and admiration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The people of all 35 districts from Chitral to Khyber and South Waziristan to Kohistan have paid tributes to his great political struggle and poetic services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In KP, the day was dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal rest of the great leader of South Asia, who envisioned a separate homeland for the muslims of subcontinent during his historic Allabad address in 1930 that was later materialized by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 14, 1947 in the shape of Pakistan.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot Punjab province, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great leader of Pakistan Movement.

He was regarded as great national sufi poet of the modern age and was a man of great ideas, commitment and dynamics.

Allama Iqbal was not only a great poet and thinker but was also a political statesman and philosopher who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslims of the subcontinent through his universal poetry, and earned the title of Allama due to his deep thinking, statesmanship and far-sightedness.

The political, literary and cultural organisations arranged special programs in connection with the day.

Declamation contests on the life, poetic and political services of the legendary poet was held in various Government and private educational institutions n Peshawar where speakers paid tributes to Dr Allama Iqbal.

Allama Iqbal's poetry has been translated into Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English and several other languages.

The poet philosopher died on April 21, 1938 and was laid to rest in Lahore.

Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan broadcast special programs in connection of the day and presented glowing tributes to the national poet for awakening the Muslims of subcontinent that achieved separate land in the shape of Pakistan.

