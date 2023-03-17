84th meeting of Advance Studies, Research Board of IUB held

The 84th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The 84th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob here Friday.

The meeting approved the topics and examiners for 69 PhD theseses. The policy of approval of PhD theseses abstracts and titles was also discussed in the meeting. Similarly, multidisciplinary studies at PhD level in arts, social sciences and education were approved.

National level evaluation of PhD thesis was also approved in the meeting besides approval of amendments related to the semester progress report.

It was agreed in the meeting that MPhil and PhD thesis would be submitted through digital means. Amendments and corrections in MPhil and PhD rules were also approved in the meeting.

Director Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha presented a report on the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.