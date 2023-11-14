84th syndicate meeting of IUB held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The 84th syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

In the meeting, former Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Director of Finance Higher education Commission Samina Durrani, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Government of Punjab South Punjab Tariq Mehmood Awan, Divisional Director Local Fund Audit Multan Shahsawar, Head Plastic Surgery Department Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur Dr. Mughese Amin, Dean Faculty of Engineering the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof.

Dr. Shazia Anjum, Director Institute of Chemistry the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Principal Government Institute of Commerce (Women) Rahim Yar Khan Bushra Mehboob, Lecturer Department of Information Technology the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Muhammad Zaman Ali and Registrar the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil presented the proceedings.

Various administrative, financial, and teaching issues were discussed in the meeting and important decisions were taken in this regard. At the end of the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar thanked all the members.