UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

85 Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:17 PM

85 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 85 persons from different localities of the district over profiteering and lack of official price list, said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 85 persons from different localities of the district over profiteering and lack of official price list, said a news release issued here.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on different shops on Charsadda Road and arrested several shopkeepers while AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar carried out raids in various localities at Pishtakara and Ring Road and arrested several persons.

Similarly, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) including Mohammad Shafiq Afridi, Abdul Wali, Habibullah and Shah Wazir also checked grocery,fruit,vegetables and butchers' shops and collectively arrested 85 persons over profiteering and lack of official price list.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed to take stern action against profiteers by sending to prisons and no leniency would be given to anyone in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Shah Alam Price Charsadda Afridi All From

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Singapor ..

19 minutes ago

Stranded ornithologists finally back in UK

1 minute ago

PSQCA asks manufacturers, distributors of hand san ..

1 minute ago

Jordan: 'Maddening' Bulls dynasty couldn't seek '9 ..

2 minutes ago

US says WHO 'failure' in COVID-19 response 'cost m ..

2 minutes ago

Heaps of garbage may cause health threat for publi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.