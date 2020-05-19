85 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 85 persons from different localities of the district over profiteering and lack of official price list, said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 85 persons from different localities of the district over profiteering and lack of official price list, said a news release issued here.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on different shops on Charsadda Road and arrested several shopkeepers while AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar carried out raids in various localities at Pishtakara and Ring Road and arrested several persons.

Similarly, all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) including Mohammad Shafiq Afridi, Abdul Wali, Habibullah and Shah Wazir also checked grocery,fruit,vegetables and butchers' shops and collectively arrested 85 persons over profiteering and lack of official price list.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed to take stern action against profiteers by sending to prisons and no leniency would be given to anyone in this regard.