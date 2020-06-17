85 cases of corruption in Larkana, 56 cases in Sukkur registered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Alamuddin Bullo on Tuesday reviewed the pergormance of Larkana and Sukkur Zones at his office here.

In the separate meetings of the aforesaid two zones, Alamuddin Bullo was infomed that both the zones had received complaints against officers of Irrigation, Local Government, Revenue, Police and other departments, according to a communique.

Deputy Director Larkana zone Abdul Sattar said that the Larkana zone had received 311 complaints of corruption this year.

He said that anti-Corruption Larkana zone registered 85 cases during the last 12 months.

He further said that challans of 15 cases had been filed in the courts.

Deputy director Sukkur zone Munir Khuhro infomed the anti-corruption Chairman that Sukkur zone had registered 56 cases in the last 12 months while 21 open inquiries had been conducted.

4 trap operations were carried out in Sukkur, and 14 raids were also conducted, he said, adding that 14 surprise visits were also made in Sukkur zone while challans of 64 cases were presented in the courts.

Chairman ACE Alamuddin Bullo said that performance of all anti-corruption zones will be reviewed at a monthly meeting, and officers will be assigned responsibilities based on performance.

He said tht the Officers of ACE should improve their performance and investigation of cases should not be delayed in any way.

Chairman ACE directed the officers to file comments on time and increase the conviction rate.

He also directed the officers to Use the camera to secure the evidence during the trap operation.

The Chairman further stated that the duties of officers who do not perform well will be changed and will not be given any further important assignment.