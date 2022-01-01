85 cases registered, 125 booked for violating law on New Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police conducted major operations against aerial firing, fireworks, one wheeling and Sheesha Center on the occasion of New Year night and arrested 125 accused.

A police spokesman informed that on the eve of new year, police registered 85, adding, the operation was carried out on the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Sajid Kayani.

Besides that three Kalashnikovs, 18 pistols and 131 rounds, four kilogram hashish, 56 liters of liquor, 73 bottles of liquor, fireworks, glass flavors, motorcycles and other items were recovered from their possession.

Among these, Rawal Town police registered 37 cases and arrested 71 accused.

Similarly, Pothohar Division Police registered 38 cases and arrested 37 accused, while, Saddar Division Police registered 10 cases and arrested 17 accused.

CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of the police teams and directed that strict action must be continued against those involved in criminals activities.

CPO made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.