85 drug-peddlers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Sialkot district police have arrested 85 drug-dealers in various operations in the last 15 days.

According to a spokesperson, the district police also recovered 80 kilograms of drugs and 282 litres of liquor during the raids.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq said the police were trying to rid the district of the scourge of drugs.