85% Graphic Health Warning On Cigarette Packs Demanded

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

85% graphic health warning on cigarette packs demanded

Representatives of civil society organizations on Thursday demanded of the quarters concerned to implement binding decision of 85% graphic health warning on cigarette packs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Representatives of civil society organizations on Thursday demanded of the quarters concerned to implement binding decision of 85% graphic health warning on cigarette packs.

Addressing a press conference here, CEO Human Development Foundation (HDF), Azhar Saleem said that graphic health warning on cigarette packs is a proven and cost effective measure to create mass awareness and reduce tobacco consumption.

He said that the significance of these health warnings have been proven through different research studies that show a reduction in consumption rate and intent to quit smoking altogether.

He said that under the World Health Organization's (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) guidelines, signatories are required to enhance graphic health warning on cigarette pack with clear textual warning as well.

He said the FCTC also requires the signatories not to be influenced by the tobacco industry when formulating laws and policies of public health interest.

He, however, said this has not been the case here as many stakeholders were easily influenced by tobacco industry.

Country representative of Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), Malik Imran said that tobacco industry was actively strategizing to counter the tobacco control measures and influences departments who work for tobacco control.

He said that other countries in Asia were effortlessly working to enhance the graphic health warning on cigarette packs whereas we are still under the influence of tobacco industry.

The admission of succumbing to the influence of tobacco industry is a clear picture of how easily the tobacco industry lobby can implementing bodies.

General Secretary of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Sanaullah Ghumman said that it was very necessary to create awareness among general public about the health hazards of tobacco consumption.

He said that tobacco consumption causes cardiovascular, pulmonary diseases and different types of cancers which increases the burden on health and economy of a country.

Executive Director Society for the Protection of the Rights of Child (SPARC), Sajjad Cheema said that tobacco consumption starts at an early age, mostly among children. Alongwith strict control measure that bans sale of cigarettes to minors, we need to focus on advocating for enhanced graphic health warnings on cigarette packs.

Through these graphic health warnings we can sensitize masses on the health hazards of first hand and second hand smoking, he added.

