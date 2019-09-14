85 kg hashish recovered from truck, two arrested in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

The Intelligence wing of Excise Department here on Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 85 kilogram of hashish from a vegetable laden truck on Nasir Bagh Road

The recovery was made on a tip off that an attempt would be made to smuggle contraband from tribal area to Punjab.

During the search of vegetables laden truck, the Intelligence wing of Excise department recovered 85 kilogram hashish that was hidden in secret compartment of the vehicle. Two smugglers were arrested and case was registered against them under Control of Narcotics Substance Act.