UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

85 More Policemen Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

85 more policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 85 more policemen have been tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh over the past two days.

The novel coronavirus had so far claimed lives of 13 policemen in Sindh including 11 in Karachi and two in Hyderabad, a private news channel Thursday reported quoting the Sindh Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said 1,145 police personnel had so far tested positive for the virus. At least 803 members of the force were still under treatment, while 302 had recovered, he added.

He said the department was taking good care of its personnel affected by the virus.

The virus had so far claimed 1,178 lives in Sindh while the total number of known cases in the province had jumped to 75,168, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.