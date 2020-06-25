85 more policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 85 more policemen have been tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh over the past two days.

The novel coronavirus had so far claimed lives of 13 policemen in Sindh including 11 in Karachi and two in Hyderabad, a private news channel Thursday reported quoting the Sindh Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said 1,145 police personnel had so far tested positive for the virus. At least 803 members of the force were still under treatment, while 302 had recovered, he added.

He said the department was taking good care of its personnel affected by the virus.

The virus had so far claimed 1,178 lives in Sindh while the total number of known cases in the province had jumped to 75,168, he added.