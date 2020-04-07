UrduPoint.com
85 New COVID-19 Positive Cases With 24 Hours Take Tally To 500 In KP: Minister

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:37 PM

85 new COVID-19 positive cases with 24 hours take tally to 500 in KP: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday said till morning (today) 85 new positive cases of corona infection were reported that took the total number of cases from 405 to 500 within 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Tuesday said till morning (today) 85 new positive cases of corona infection were reported that took the total number of cases from 405 to 500 within 24 hours.

Sharing the update of corona cases, he said 432 cases were reported within the province while 68 were Zaireen who were kept at quarantine centres, adding one death of a 70-year old person from Lower Kurram area was reported at Hayatabed Medical complex here during the last 24 hours.

Giving breakup of new confirmed cases, he said 18 were from Abbottabad, two Bajaur, 9 Bannu, 16 Buner, six Charsadda, 8 DI Khan, 15 Dir Lower, 22 Dir Upper, 9 Hangu, 4 Haripur, 4 Karak, 5 Khyber, 35 Kohat, 2 Kurram, 4 Lakki Marwat, 1 Malakand, 12 Mansehra, 100 Mardan, 13 Nowshera, 1 Orakzai, 105 Peshawar, 3 Shangla, 7 Swabi, 24 Swat, 1 Tank, 1 Torghar, 3 North Waziristan and 1 South Waziristan.

He said so far 69 patients had recovered while 3016 tests were conducted and 1252 were found negative.

