85 PBM teachers, staff from South Punjab promoted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar has issued orders for up-gradation of 85 teachers and staff hailing from South Punjab into next scales on recommendations of scrutiny committee.

Director PBM South Punjab Abdul Mannan Chaudhary said that the teachers concerned were working in various scales and were promoted in upto 17 scales. He said that the teachers and staff were working at PBM schools, handicraft centres and others and they were promoted after completion of ten year regular service in the department.

Director PBM South felicitated the teachers over promotion into next scales and hoped that they would work with devotion and dedication.