UrduPoint.com

85 PBM Teachers, Staff From South Punjab Promoted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 06:55 PM

85 PBM teachers, staff from South Punjab promoted

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar has issued orders for up-gradation of 85 teachers and staff hailing from South Punjab into next scales on recommendations of scrutiny committee

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar has issued orders for up-gradation of 85 teachers and staff hailing from South Punjab into next scales on recommendations of scrutiny committee.

Director PBM South Punjab Abdul Mannan Chaudhary said that the teachers concerned were working in various scales and were promoted in upto 17 scales. He said that the teachers and staff were working at PBM schools, handicraft centres and others and they were promoted after completion of ten year regular service in the department.

Director PBM South felicitated the teachers over promotion into next scales and hoped that they would work with devotion and dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

51 seconds ago
 Ukraine leader orders probe after conscript shoots ..

Ukraine leader orders probe after conscript shoots five dead

2 minutes ago
 PSL promoting country's positive image: Farrukh

PSL promoting country's positive image: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Younis Khan visits Karachi Police Office

Younis Khan visits Karachi Police Office

2 minutes ago
 PTI Govt changes traditional police culture from K ..

PTI Govt changes traditional police culture from KP: Mushtaq Ghani

2 minutes ago
 AJK president announces to hold APC on January 30 ..

AJK president announces to hold APC on January 30

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>