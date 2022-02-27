UrduPoint.com

85 Pc Land-related Complaints Of Expats Resolved Through Citizen Portal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 07:00 PM

85 pc land-related complaints of expats resolved through Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The overseas Pakistanis got a substantial relief through the Pakistan Citizen Portal as around 85 percent of their land related complaints have so far been redressed across the country.

According to an official handout, as many as 6,803 complaints of expatriates were received on the portal in the category of "Land Grabbing/ Qabza Mafia" in 2021 and 2022.

Out of this, so far 5,752 complaints have been resolved by retrieving their assets from Qabza Mafia and relatives, holding possession of their lands and houses illegally.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered the highest complaint resolution rate with redressal of 610, out of 668 complaints received on the portal during the period under review. It was followed by Islamabad and Balochistan with a redressal rate of 90 per cent each.

Similarly, Punjab achieved an 87 per cent resolution rate as 3,964 complaints, out of a total 4,576, while in Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 459 ad 193 complaints were settled, respectively.

Meanwhile, the overseas Pakistanis thanked the government for ensuring retrieval of their lands from illegal occupants by taking swift action on the complaints lodged with the citizen portal.

Sajjad Ahmed, an overseas Pakistani whose property in Khanpur was illegally occupied by someone, said his issue was resolved within a month after filing a complaint with the citizen portal.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing such facility to the overseas Pakistanis.

Sajjad said the citizen portal had proved instrumental in resolving minor and major issues of the expats.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Balochistan Prime Minister Punjab Expats Khanpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

6 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

7 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>