85 pc land-related complaints of expats resolved through Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The overseas Pakistanis got a substantial relief through the Pakistan Citizen Portal as around 85 percent of their land related complaints have so far been redressed across the country.

According to an official handout, as many as 6,803 complaints of expatriates were received on the portal in the category of "Land Grabbing/ Qabza Mafia" in 2021 and 2022.

Out of this, so far 5,752 complaints have been resolved by retrieving their assets from Qabza Mafia and relatives, holding possession of their lands and houses illegally.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered the highest complaint resolution rate with redressal of 610, out of 668 complaints received on the portal during the period under review. It was followed by Islamabad and Balochistan with a redressal rate of 90 per cent each.

Similarly, Punjab achieved an 87 per cent resolution rate as 3,964 complaints, out of a total 4,576, while in Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 459 ad 193 complaints were settled, respectively.

Meanwhile, the overseas Pakistanis thanked the government for ensuring retrieval of their lands from illegal occupants by taking swift action on the complaints lodged with the citizen portal.

Sajjad Ahmed, an overseas Pakistani whose property in Khanpur was illegally occupied by someone, said his issue was resolved within a month after filing a complaint with the citizen portal.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing such facility to the overseas Pakistanis.

Sajjad said the citizen portal had proved instrumental in resolving minor and major issues of the expats.