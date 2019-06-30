UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

85 Pc Work Of Rakhi Gaj- Bewata Section Of N-70 Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

85 pc work of Rakhi Gaj- Bewata section of N-70 completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Improvement and strengthening projct of Rakhi Gaj- Bewata section of Multan- Qila Saifullah Highway (N-70) is nearing completion and so far its 85 percent physical work has been completed.

Costing Rs 13753 million, Rakhi Gaaj-Khar-Bewata, project funded by Japan aims to make the hilly portion of the road wide and safe for Gwadar-bound cargo traffic with the installation of eight steel bridges, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Sunday.

He said that work on the project started in July 2016 and as per schedule it was to be completed in July this year. He said due to hilly terrain the project may be completed by end of the year.

He said that road from Multan to Qila Saifullah was being improved and widened to link it up with the road network under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The hilly portion of N-70, which was constructed in the late 19th century had seven difficult turns to negotiate to climb up the high mountain of Girdo to reach Fort Munro or Bewata. To remove these hurdles for Gwadar-bound heavy cargo traffic, Japanese technology of steel bridges was being used,he said.

He said almost 33-kilometre portion of N-70 was being widened and improved with installation of eight steel bridges having a total length of 1.5 kilometre.

The Japanese engineering company which had made Kohat tunnel was working on this project too, he said.

/ 395

Related Topics

Multan Century Technology Company Road Traffic CPEC Kohat Japan Qila Saifullah May July NHA Sunday 2016 From Million

Recent Stories

Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' sec ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

21 minutes ago

PM Imran forms Pakistan’s first ever youth counc ..

21 minutes ago

Gas prices increased significantly, notification i ..

1 hour ago

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

2 hours ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.