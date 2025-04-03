85 people lost lives in road accidents across Punjab during Eid holidays

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, expressed deep concern over the rising number of road traffic crashes during the Eid holidays, which resulted in the tragic loss of 85 lives in Punjab.

He urged all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and civil society, to raise awareness about road safety and emphasize the importance of adhering to speed limits—particularly the 50 km/h limit for motorbikes. He highlighted that every 1 km/h increase in speed raises the risk of a fatal crash by 4 to 6 percent.

Dr. Rizwan also praised the dedication of rescuers who forwent their Eid leaves to provide crucial emergency services across the province. He acknowledged their unwavering commitment during the holidays, playing a key role in saving lives and offering 24/7 assistance to emergency victims. During this period, Rescue 1122’s Ambulance, Rescue & Fire Services, and Motorbike Rescue Service responded to 29,132 emergencies in all districts of Punjab.

Dr. Rizwan expressed these remarks while chairing an operational review meeting, attended by the heads of the Emergency Services Department’s wings, the Provincial Monitoring Officer, and Divisional and District Emergency Officers via video link.

During the meeting, the Divisional Emergency Officers shared troubling reports of an increase in road traffic crashes during Eid compared to regular accident rates.

Notable incidents included a drowning in Gujranwala, a cylinder blast in Rahim Yar Khan that left 12 victims burned, multiple gas leakages in Rawalpindi, a challenging forest fire rescue operation in Jhelum, and a fatal motorcycle crash in Sheikhupura that killed three individuals.

The Provincial Monitoring Officer reported that over 10,000 rescuers were deployed across three shifts at strategic locations throughout Punjab to ensure rapid response to emergencies. Rescue 1122 handled 29,132 emergencies during the Eid holidays, including 8,887 road traffic accidents, 16,831 medical emergencies, 641 crime incidents, 501 fire emergencies, 533 childbirth cases, 648 falls and slip-related incidents, 109 animal rescues, and 982 miscellaneous emergencies.

Lahore saw the highest number of emergencies, with 2,972 reported cases, followed by Faisalabad (1,847), Multan (1,539), Bahawalpur (1,280), and Gujranwala (1,236). The lowest number of emergencies was recorded in Chakwal, with 264 cases. The majority of road traffic crashes were reported in Lahore (1,336), Faisalabad (558), Multan (556), Gujranwala (477), Kasur (344), and Sheikhupura (325), with the remaining incidents spread across other districts of Punjab.