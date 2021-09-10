85 percent hotels booked in Swat, Nathia Gali from Sep 10 to 12: KPTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :After construction of Swat and Abbottabad motorways, the influx of tourists to Swat and Nathia Gali on weekends has increased manifold due to easy access to these areas in the shortest possible time.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department (KPTD) Friday issuing an advisory to the intending tourists intimated that 80 to 85 per cent hotels have already been booked in different areas of Swat including Kalam valley, Bahrain, Madyan and Malam Jabba, and 85 per cent in Nathiagali from September 10 to 12.

It advised the tourists to book their accommodation prior to the trip to these areas to avoid any inconvenience. It however said that booking of hotels in Ayubia is 70 percent, Kuza Gali 65, Dunga Gali 75, Shogran 50, Naran 50, Balakot 30, Batakundi 40, Kumrat 30, Dir Upper 30 and Chitral 20 per cent.

The tourism department further advised the tourists to strictly follow COVID SOPs and in case of any emergency dial the helpline 1422.