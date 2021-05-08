85 percent wheat procurement completes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :In Punjab 85 percent wheat procurement drive has been completed besides distribution of more than 100 percent of gunny bags among farmers.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, wheat procurement at wheat purchase centers was ongoing in full swing.

Wheat procurement centers across Punjab would continue to operate during the period of lockdown and there would be only two holidays on Eid-ul-Fitr and the day after.

Expressing satisfaction over the wheat procurement drive in the province, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that this year the official wheat procurement target was set at 3.5 million metric tons.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty 100 percent wheat procurement target would be achieved very soon.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that instructions had also been issued to the food Department to store procured wheat safely.