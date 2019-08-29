85 percent work of Thakot-Havelian Motorway completed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Thakot-Havelian Motorway, one of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is being built at fast pace and so far 85 per cent physical progress of the project has been achieved An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday said that as per schedule, the project would be completed by end of February next year.

Work on the project had started in September 2016 and it would cost Rs133980 million. The project has been funded by China Exim Bank up to 90 percent, while the remainder 10 percent is being funded by government of Pakistan, he said.

The motorway starts from Havelian passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, ending at Thakot. The motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra.

