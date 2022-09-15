UrduPoint.com

85 Power Pilferers Arrested In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 85 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,08,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed while cases registered against five power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

