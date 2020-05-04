85 proclaimed offenders arrested from Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District police have arrested 85 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Mianwlai district during the month of April this year

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District police have arrested 85 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Mianwlai district during the month of April this year.

Police spokesman said Monday that under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastigir and continued drive against the declared criminals police teams of all circles DSPs headed by DPO Mianwali Hassan Asda Avli have started operation and conducted raids at different places in Piplan, Wan Bhachran, Esa Khel, Chashma etc in Mianwali district and arrested 85 proclaimed offenders.

The proclaimed Offenders were involved in abduction for ransom, robberies, murder, attempt of murder, motorcycle theft and other cases.

Police have started further investigation.