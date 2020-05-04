UrduPoint.com
85 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested From Mianwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:03 PM

District police have arrested 85 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Mianwlai district during the month of April this year

Police spokesman said Monday that under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastigir and continued drive against the declared criminals police teams of all circles DSPs headed by DPO Mianwali Hassan Asda Avli have started operation and conducted raids at different places in Piplan, Wan Bhachran, Esa Khel, Chashma etc in Mianwali district and arrested 85 proclaimed offenders.

The proclaimed Offenders were involved in abduction for ransom, robberies, murder, attempt of murder, motorcycle theft and other cases.

Police have started further investigation.

