85 Sanitary Workers To Perform Duty During Pak-New Zealand Cricket Series

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) will deploy around 85 sanitary workers in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to keep the area neat and clean during Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series

"The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for day night matches to be held on September 17, 19 and 21, while all available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task,"Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar said here Thursday.

He said the areas inside and outside the stadium including double road would be cleaned while workers will also be present during the matches from 6 am till the end of the match at night.

Tarrar said that waste bins would be placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while visitors were urged to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.

