85 Shopkeepers Fined
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The price control magistrates have imposed Rs.64,500 fine on 85 shopkeepers during the last 12 hours.
A spokesman for the administration said here on Wednesday the magistrates inspected 726 shops in various markets and bazaars and found 43 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering whereas 42 shopkeepers failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops for convenience of the shoppers.
Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine and warned that they would be sent behind bars and their shops would be sealed if they did not stop violating the price control mechanism, spokesman added.
