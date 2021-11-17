85 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 111,000 on 85 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price controlmagistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 85 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.

