85% Students Pass Matriculation Exam In BISE Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 85 percent of students passed Matriculation exams in the Multan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Monday.

According to the result notification issued by BISE Multan, a total of 110,142 students appeared in the exams and out of whom 93,622 students remained successful. Overall, the pass percentage remained at 85%.

