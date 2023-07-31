85% students pass matriculation exam in BISE Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 85 percent of students passed Matriculation exams in the Multan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Monday.

According to the result notification issued by BISE Multan, a total of 110,142 students appeared in the exams and out of whom 93,622 students remained successful. Overall, the pass percentage remained at 85%.