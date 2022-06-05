85 suspects held during operation in Sadiqabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Lalya and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, and held 85 suspects.

The Police spokesman said that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Sadiqabad police conducted search operations in and around Lalya.

The spokesman said that the search operations to apprehend criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district under the National Action Plan.