85 trainees passed out under the FATA Economic Revitalization Program (FERP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Hashoo Foundation and UNDP arranged a graduation ceremony for Skills Development Training Programme here on Tuesday where 85 trainees of second batch was passed out in second phase of the FATA Economic Revitalization Program (FERP).

The Skill Development Training is part of the USAID funded FATA Economic Revitalisation Programme, implemented by UNDP, that aims to provide sustainable livelihood and income-generating opportunities to returnees, leading to long-term economic growth and contributing to resilience and economic revitalisation of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Bakhtiyar Khan DG of Projects, FATA, was the chief guest.

Senior management of USAID, UNDP, Hashoo Foundation, Hashoo Hunar and FERP trainees, trainers from Hashoo Foundation also attended the graduation ceremony.

Under the current batch of 85 youth were facilitated in this training in which 66 trainees were trained at special training centres of Hashoo Foundation Peshawar and 19 trainees were trained in Rawalpindi.

The six months training of Hospitality Management Program consisted of two main specializations; reception operation and professional cooking.

The training consisted of theory, classroom-style sessions, site visits, face-to-face conversations with industry professionals and hands-on training at five-star hotels system in Peshawar, Rawalpindi.

The 85 graduated trainees of Hospitality Management shared their experience of how they upgraded their skills to international standards through significant hands-on training with industry professionals.

The target was to upskill the 200 young generations of merged districts in the Hospitality Management Program and 159 trainees were passed out at the end of this project under USAID funded FATA Economic Revitalization Programme.

Bakhtiyar Khan DG of Projects FATA appreciated the efforts of UNDP and Hashoo Foundation, he requested UNDP and Hashoo Foundation to introduce more tourism trainings and increase the Hospitality Training program for the young generation of merged districts.