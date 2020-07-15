85 % work on M&C hospital completed: Rashid Shafique

Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique Wednesday said that 85 % work on Mother and Child Care (M&C) hospital being built at the cost of over Rs 5 billion had been completed and would be handed over to health department in next 6 months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique Wednesday said that 85 % work on Mother and Child Care (M&C) hospital being built at the cost of over Rs 5 billion had been completed and would be handed over to health department in next 6 months.

Talking to media persons here in Rawalpindi Press Club (RCB), he informed that during the last two years of present government, different public welfare projects of worth over Rs 2 billion including health, education had been initiated in his constituency.

He informed that he had requested the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to give Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women to the status of University after which Rawalpindi would be the only city in the country to have three universities.

Besides the construction new universities as well as all colleges across the city, additional blocks worth billion of rupees were being constructed to provide the better educational facilities to the boys and girls, he added.

He said Rs 3.20 billion had been allocated in current fiscal budget for Ghazi Brotha project and added that the construction would be completed in three to four years after which the people of Rawalpindi would not have to face water shortage for the next 100 years.

"In the past, the citizens were facing shortage of gas but now the people do not face shortage of Sui gas in winter season as gas problem has been resolved in 70% of the areas while different developmental projects are also underway in this regard", he added.

He said that the Lei Expressway project would be launched soon and encroachments on both sides of the project would be completely eliminated while compensation would be paid to the victims.

The project would benefit the people of Rawalpindi and create employment opportunities, he said.