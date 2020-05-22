UrduPoint.com
85-year-old Doctor Dies Of Virus

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A Sialkot-based senior doctor, Ikram Qureshi (85), died of coronavirus at Mayo Hospital Lahore on Friday.

He was running his private clinic at Maharaja Road in Sialkot and he fell victim to COVID-19.

He remained under treatment at Mayo Hospital Lahore for about one month and died there.

He was buried in his native graveyard in Sialkot here on Friday.

